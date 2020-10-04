George Brothers NFL Sunday Scoreboard and some Radio News:Panthers Point(s) On behind their QB Teddy Bridgewater today(Looking at the Locals in the NFL)

NFL Sunday Scoreboard, from the George Brother Funeral Service, on Greenhaven Drive, just off of Rehoebeth Church Road, here in Greensboro, N.C. You have family serving family at the George Brothers Funeral Service…Be sure to see their ad, on the right side panel, here at the website…

We have some local radio news to share with you before we get to the NFL scores for tonight…Be sure to keep former WCOG, WTOB, WRQK, WBIG, WKEW, WSJS, WWBG and WGOS local radio man, Dusty Dunn on your prayer list this week…Dusty had chest pains and was taken to the Moore County Medical Center, in Pinehurst, on Saturday/yesterday….Dusty was having trouble with his heart and he is currently in the ICU at the Moore County Medical Center in Pinehurst…Heart issues for Dusty Dunn, who is now 75 years old, and we wish him the best during his care and recovery from these serious heart issues…Keep him in your thoughts and prayers this week, and he was a good radio man, and he served the local community on-air/on-radio for many years…

George Brothers NFL Scoreboard:

Carolina Panthers 31, Arizona Cardinals 21

Panthers(2-2)/Cardinals(2-2)

Panthers’ QB Teddy Bridgwater goes 26-37 passing for 276 yards, with 2 TD passes and TB had 1 TD rushing…32 rushing yards for Bridgewater…Mike Davis with 84 yards on 16 carries and 1 TD rushing for Davis…Robby Anderson with 8 receptions, good for 99 yards, for the Panthers…

Tampa Bay 38, LA Chargers 31

Bucs(3-1)/Chargers(1-3)

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 8 receptions for 62 for LA Chargers…

New Orleans 35, Detroit 29

Saints(2-2)/Lions(1-3)

Cleveland 49, Dallas 38

Browns(3-1)/Cowboys(1-3)

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with 2 Tackles for the Browns…

Seattle 31, Miami 23

Seahawks(4-0)/Miami(1-3)

Russell Wilson(N.C. State) goes 24-34 for 360 yards with 2 TD passes and 1 INT, for the Seahawks….

Buffalo 30, Las Vegas 23

Bills(4-0)/Raiders(2-2)

Indianapolis 19, Chicago 11

Colts(3-1)/Bears(3-1)

Philip Rivers(N.C. State) goes 16-29 for 190 yards and 1 TD pass for the Colts…

Cincinnati 33, Jacksonville 25

Bengals(12-1)/Jags(1-3)

D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS) with 5 Tackles, with 2 Solo Tackles and 1 QB Hurry for the Bengals…Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with 4 Tackles and 2 of them were Solo Tackles for the Bengals…

Baltimore 31, Washington 17

Ravens(3-1)/The Washington Football Team(1-3)

Minnesota 31, Houston 23

Vikings(1-3)/Texans(0-4)

LA Rams 17, New York Giants 9

Rams(3-1)/Giants(0-4)

from Thursday:

Denver 37, NY Jets 28

Broncos(1-3)/Jets(0-4)

Monday Night Football:

New England Patriots(2-1) at Kansas City Chiefs(3-0) 7:05pm/CBS…Pats minus QB Cam Newton(COVID-19)

Atlanta Falcons(0-3) at Green Bay Packers(3-0) 8:50pm/ESPN

**********The Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game was Postponed this week….**********

Steelers have Eric Ebron, from Ben L. Smith High School….

++++++++++Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) out with a concussion…Moseley, a DB for the San Francisco 49ers…++++++++++