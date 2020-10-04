Sprinkle Oil College Football Saturday Scoreboard for 10/3/2020:N.C. State wins over Pitt, 30-29/North Carolina slips past BC 26-22/Duke falls to (0-4) with loss to VA Tech(Devan Boykin[Ragsdale HS] tough on “D” for N.C. State Wolfpack)

Sprinkle Oil 1&2 Saturday October 3 College Football Scoreboard:

N.C. State 30, Pittsburgh 29

N.C. State(2-1)/Pitt(3-1)

N.C. State QB Devin Leary 28-44 passing for 336 yards, with 4 TD passes and 0 INT’s…Emeka Emezie with 2 TD receptions on 7 total pass receptions, and 101 yards receiving for N.C. State…Cary Angeline with 4 receptions for 60 yards, and 2 TD’s for N.C. State…

State DB Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) with 5 Tackles, 2 Solo Tackles, plus 1 Tackle for a Loss and 1 Quarterback Hurry…

North Carolina 26, Boston College 22

North Carolina(2-0)/BC(2-1)

Virginia Tech 38, Duke 31

VA Tech(2-0)/Duke(0-4)

Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with 3 receptions for 47 yards for VA Tech Hokies…

Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Clemson(3-0)/UVA(1-1)

Florida State 41, Jacksonville State 24

Florida State(1-2)/Jacksonville State(0-1)

Georgia State 49, East Carolina 29

Georgia State(1-1)/ECU(0-2)

Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford HS) with 1 Tackle, and it was a Solo Tackle, for East Carolina…

Florida Atlantic 21, Charlotte 17

Charlotte(0-2)/Florida Atlantic(1-0)

Lance McMillan(Grimsley HS) with 6 Total Tackles and 4 Solo Tackles, plus 2 Pass Deflections for Charlotte….

from Friday Night:

Wake Forest 66, Campbell 14

Wake(1-2)/Campbell(0-4)

Bryant Barr(Eastern Guilford HS) with 14 carries for 42 yards and Barr with 2 receptions for 42 yards, for Campbell…Brevin Allen(Northeast Guilford HS) with 4 Total Tackles and 2 Solo Tackles for Campbell….

Christian Beal-Smith(East Forsyth HS) with 130 yards rushing and 3 TD’s for Wake Forest…