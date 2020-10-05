Alamance County-Burlington Schools Approve Plan To Begin Athletics Workouts

Posted by Andy Durham on October 5, 2020 at 4:06 pm under High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Alamance County-Burlington Schools Approve Plan To Begin Athletics Workouts

This news coming in today, from David Kehrli with the Burlington Times-News:

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top