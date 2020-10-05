Alamance County-Burlington Schools Approve Plan To Begin Athletics Workouts
This news coming in today, from David Kehrli with the Burlington Times-News:
The Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education approved a plan to start high school athletics workouts, ABSS athletics director George Robinson confirms. Athletics directors are meeting this afternoon to nail down starting dates, Robinson said.
— David Kehrli (@DavidKehrliTN) October 5, 2020
