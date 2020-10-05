Carolina Cobras announce new player signing with LB Patrick Green(East Carolina University) coming to Greensboro
Carolina Cobras announce new player signing with LB Patrick Green(East Carolina University) coming to Greensboro…..
Carolina Sports Officially Player signing of Local Talent LB Patrick Green joins the Cobras https://t.co/SKBZ89TswF pic.twitter.com/H0gA0QaXbn
— Carolina Cobras (@CarCobras) October 5, 2020
