Legendary Florida State Football Coach Bobby Bowden tests Positive for the Coronavirus/COVID-19:Former ‘Nole nearly 91 and now needs care

Coming in this morning from Jim Henry at the Tallahassee Democrat and tallhassee.com…..

Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19.

The legendary Florida State football coach, who turns 91 next month, told the Democrat Monday morning he was diagnosed with the virus the day after being released last weekend from a local hospital, where he was being treated for a leg infection.

Bowden said he feels fine and has not exhibited any symptoms such as fever and breathing issues associated with the illness. His sense of humor also remained intact.

“I don’t feel bad, yet,” Bowden said. “I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week.”

Bowden said he’s the only person in his household that has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bowden said he and family members at their Killearn Estates home – wife Ann, daughter Robin and grandson Hunter – will be restested today.

