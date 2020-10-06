Former Local Radio Man to have Heart Surgery on Friday:Former SEG Falcon is Flying Low, but hoping he will be back up and “On the Go Again Soon”

Former local radio man Dusty Dunn had a heart attack back on Saturday and now he will be undergoing bypass heart surgery this Friday…

Dusty spent time on the local/Triad radio airwaves with WGBG, WCOG, WTOB, WRQK, WBIG(AM and FM), WKEW, WSJS, WWBG and WGOS…..

Pretty much a radio lifer here in the Triad, although he did spend do a brief radio stint, in Cincinnati, Ohio….

Dusty Dunn, was on local radio stations here in the Greensboro area for right at 50 years…

He did/played talk, rock, country, MOR, “The Hits of Your Life” music and more…

Dusty Dunn has pretty much done it all, on the local radio scene…

And now comes the hard part…Dusty will be having open heart surgery this Friday in Pinehurst, N.C., at the Moore County Medical Center…Be sure to keep Dusty and his family in your thoughts and prayers this week…

Dusty and his children are all Southeast Guilford High School graduates….Dusty and his son Richard and daughter Robin, and one other daughter, all are former SEG Falcons…

Again, if you will, keep them in your thoughts and prayers this week…A former Falcon is flying low, but he will undergo heart bypass surgery on Friday, and we hope that the doctors can clear out the heart blockage and get Dusty Dunn, up and on the run/running again….

Keep it all in mind, and pass the word on….