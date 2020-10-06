Hartzell(Northwest Guilford HS) Hitting Hot Spots in Triad Blue Chips Fall Basketball League this past Saturday at Shining Light Academy/SLA

Fourteen points, including four 3’s for guard Jackson Hartzell, from Northwest Guilford High School, in last Saturday’s Blue Chips Fall Basketball League at the Shining Light Academy, on West Wendover Avenue…

Jackson Hartzell, part of the NWG Vikings’ Class of 2022, and the son of Scott Hartzell…Scott Hartzell, part of that UNCG Spartans men’s basketball team back in the day with Hartzell, Skeet Woolard, Eric Brunson, Eric Clifton, and others…They had a five at UNCG that came in together, and now their names hang in the rafters at UNCG’s Fleming Gymnasium…

Here is the word on the three-point shooting Jackson Hartzell, from last Saturday….

