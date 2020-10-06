Jerry Jones beginning to Question his Quarterback Dak Prescott(Dallas Cowboys) and questioning how his QB handles ‘The Game in the Clutch’

Coming in from Chris Raybon, at The Action Network:

*****Heading into Week 4, Jerry Jones made comments about Dak Prescott that seemed to question the quarterback’s clutch playmaking ability.

******Then on Sunday, Prescott and the Cowboys fell short of completing a fourth-quarter comeback after falling behind 41-14, ultimately losing to the Browns.

*******How much is the Dallas defense to blame for the critiques of Dak? Was Jones onto something? Senior NFL analyst Chris Raybon takes a closer look at the numbers.

1)Dak Prescott threw for 502 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday against the Browns — his third straight game with at least 450 passing yards.

2)The Cowboys are now 1-2 in those games.

3)Over that stretch, the Dallas defense has been lit up for point totals of 39, 38 and 49, and is allowing 36.5 points per game on the season. That’s not going to get it done. But fairly or not, the conversation entering Week 4 centered around whether Prescott could get it done — not the defense.

Read more on this article, from Chris Raybon and The Action Network, when you CLICK HERE…