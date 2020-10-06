Local High Schools can’t wait to Get Back on the Football Fields and get back into action!!!

Posted by Andy Durham on October 6, 2020 at 3:46 pm under High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

The photo below says it all on a beautiful Fall day….Football in the Fall, it always seemed to be the thing to do….

Spring Football???

The Jury is still out on that one….And I wonder if there is any word on where young Travis Shaw, the Grimsley HS DL, from the Class of 2022, will be going to college??? My doctor is a big UNC Tar Heels fan, and he was asking about Travis Shaw’s college plans/intentions, when I was in the Doc’s office today….

