Local High Schools can’t wait to Get Back on the Football Fields and get back into action!!!

The photo below says it all on a beautiful Fall day….Football in the Fall, it always seemed to be the thing to do….

Spring Football???

The Jury is still out on that one….And I wonder if there is any word on where young Travis Shaw, the Grimsley HS DL, from the Class of 2022, will be going to college??? My doctor is a big UNC Tar Heels fan, and he was asking about Travis Shaw’s college plans/intentions, when I was in the Doc’s office today….

Beautiful day at the “G”! Ready to get the guys back in Jamieson Stadium and #WhirlieNation back in the stands! Hard to imagine there is anywhere better to play ball on Friday nights! #FearTheG #TDT #GDTBAW @gowhirlies @GedODonnell1 pic.twitter.com/DC5Q5XcQ99 — Grimsley Football (@grimsleyfb) October 6, 2020