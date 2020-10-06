Monday Night Football Scores and an Update on New England Patriots’ RB James White

Scores from Monday Night Football:

Kansas City 26, New England 10

Green Bay 30, Atlanta 16

New England got no help from Cam Newton’s backups at quarterback, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham…

Hoyer and Stidham combined to throw 3 interceptions, as Stidham threw two picks and Hoyer gave away one….

Hoyer fumbled the ball away to the Chiefs, and Hoyer also held the ball and took a sack, on the last play of the first half, and that forced the Patriots to miss out on a field goal attempt, that would have tied the game at 6-6, at halftime…

The Pats quarterbacks made the return of Cam Newton to Pats’ lineup seem urgent, after what we saw from Hoyer and Stidham last night….

On the other side of the ball, Patrick Mahomes was 19-29 for 236 yards and two touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs…No interceptions from Patrick Mahomes last night….Big win for the Chiefs on Monday night….

Positive news from Patriots running back James White … the New England star says his mom’s condition is slowly improving after she was involved in a tragic accident last month.

“That eases my pain a little bit,” White said Monday.

Both of White’s parents were traveling in a car in Cooper City, Fla., on Sept. 20 when their vehicle was involved in a terrifying wreck at around 1 PM.

Police say White’s father, former Miami-Dade Police Captain Tyrone White, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers added White’s mom, Lisa, was transported to the hospital, reportedly in critical condition.

James had sat out the last two Pats games to mourn the tragedy … and after his first game back against the Chiefs on Monday, the RB delivered some positive info about his mom.

She’s “continuing to improve and progress and get better,” James said.

As for how he’s handling everything … the 28-year-old said it all still feels “surreal” — but added, “I’m just trying to push through, because that’s what my dad would want me to do.”

