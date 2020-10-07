Appalachian State Mountaineers Forced to Postpone another Football Game:APP State-Georgia Southern moved to December 12(APP has not played or practiced since September 26)

Coming in from Lauren Brownlow, with WRALSportsFan.com:www.wralsportsfan.com

Appalachian State announced that it will be forced to postpone its second straight game — this time its Wednesday, October 14 matchup with Georgia Southern.

The Mountaineers already announced a week ago that their scheduled October 7 game with Louisiana would have to be moved. They have not played or practiced since September 26 as cases of COVID-19, coupled with contact tracing isolation, has decimated their roster.

Appalachian State’s game with Louisiana has been rescheduled to be played either December 4 or 5 in Boone, while its Georgia Southern game has been slotted for December 12 in Statesboro.

The Sun Belt announced earlier this week that its championship will be played December 19.

In a release, Appalachian State said that its players who tested positive for COVID-19 are “recovering in isolation”, while their close contacts are also in quarantine.