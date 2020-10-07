Eastern Guilford HS QB Kamell Smith gets College Football Offer from close to home:Elon Phoenix offer up to EG Wildcat and let’s keep this ‘Cat Close to Home!!!

Go Elon!!!!! And let’s hope that Eastern Guilford High School quarterback Kamell Smith, gets that chance to “Go to Elon”…..

The Eastern Guilford HS QB Kamell Smith, has received a college football offer from the Elon University Phoenix…

More from the 6’4 Class of 2021 QB, @thatboy_mell/Kamell Smith, from Eastern Guilford High School, where Lance Sockwell is the principal, and Tony Aguilar is the head football coach…..