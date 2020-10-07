Former Northern Guilford HS Basketball Player and former Greensboro College assistant coach Vontreece Hayes, named new Girls Head Basketball Coach, at Glenn High School

Former Northern Guilford Nighthawks girls basketball player, and former Greensboro College women’s assistant basketball coach Vontreece Hayes, has been named the new girls basketball coach at Glenn High School, in Kernersville, N.C.

Vontreece Hayes will lead the Glenn Bobcats Women’s Basketball Program….Hayes replaces Melvin Heggie, who left Glenn HS, to become the girls basketball coach at the Quality Education Academy, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Here is the news on the Vontreece Hayes move to Glenn High School…..

We are very excited to announce that @VontreeceHayes will be the new head coach for @glenn_women Our players and coaches could not be more excited to welcome you on board!!! — Glenn High School (@ghsbobcat_pride) October 6, 2020