Looking Back at National Coaches Day:Great Photo/Great Inspiration

A look back at National Coaches Day from Tuesday, with a photo and some comments that fall in the category of, “Very Inspirational”…..Good stuff, no Great Stuff, that we find here….

Makes for a nice trip back to the Saturday morning high school football report, from the News and Record, as we go back, all the way to 1983…..

Coaches can make such an impact on a young person’s life. Blessed to have coaches develop me as a person and not just an athlete. In honor of #NationalCoachesDay , I want to recognize Coach Marion Kirby as one of the best!! To this day I have so much respect and love for him! pic.twitter.com/gKyUVXsCeU — Stafford Moser Sr (@StaffordMoser) October 6, 2020