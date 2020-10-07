Looking Back at National Coaches Day:Great Photo/Great Inspiration

Posted by Andy Durham on October 7, 2020 at 11:19 am under High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

A look back at National Coaches Day from Tuesday, with a photo and some comments that fall in the category of, “Very Inspirational”…..Good stuff, no Great Stuff, that we find here….

Makes for a nice trip back to the Saturday morning high school football report, from the News and Record, as we go back, all the way to 1983…..

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top