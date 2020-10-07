Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) is ready to go, and he is a “Full-Go” for VA Tech’s Saturday game vs. #8 North Carolina Tar Heels(ABC TV 12 Noon on Saturday)

from VTScoop at 24/7 Sports.com:/CLICK HERE for the full/complete article/post…..

On Monday evening, Virginia Tech Hokies Head Coach Justin Fuente spoke on this week’s edition of Tech Talk Live, discussing the most pertinent topics related to the football program. Over the course of an hour, Coach Fuente discussed a multitude of topics, including the status of listed No. 1 quarterback Hendon Hooker(James B. Dudley High School/Greensboro, N.C.)…..

As a redshirt sophomore, Hooker(Dudley HS) took over the starting quarterback role against Miami in 2019. He would go on to throw for 1,555 yards with 13 touchdowns to only 2 interceptions. He completed 61.1% of his passes. As an added running threat, Hooker rushed 123 times for 356 yards and 5 touchdowns, bringing his total touchdowns to 18 in 8 starts last season.

Prior to the start of the 2020 season, Hooker was labeled as the starter. Despite the designation, Hooker has yet to play a single snap this season for Virginia Tech.

The Head Coach was candid about his decision to name Hooker the starter prior to the start of the season and mentioned the reasonings behind seeing Braxton Burmeister suiting up as the starter the last two games. Here is the latest in regards to Hooker.

“I think he’s full-go right now,” said Justin Fuente when asked about Hendon Hooker’s availability heading into this weekend’s game against North Carolina. He then took time to explain the decision-making process of naming Hooker the starter with an added notion that Burmeister would see time. “It’s just been such a weird preparation leading up to the first game. Basically, we made the decision, the announcement, two weeks before the Virginia game (previously scheduled Sept. 19). Braxton ] hadn’t had as much practice as Hendon. We felt that was the best thing for the team at the time. That game gets cancelled. Then all of a sudden, through various turns of events, Braxton has all the practice time and Hendon doesn’t have it. So then we make the other decision that Braxton should go and he has played well.”

Fuente admits the challenges of ever-changing circumstances that have affected his quarterback room. Though Hooker has yet to take a snap this season, the Head Coach maintains he has confidence in all three of the quarterbacks to be effective when called upon.

“I mean it’s a unique set of circumstances to say the least.” said Fuente on determining which quarterback will take the field at any given point. “I feel great about all three of our guys and their ability to be effective in their own way. Braxton and Hendon are similar. It doesn’t hurt us to have them both available, because we’re doing similar things. Quincy [Patterson] is a little bit different, you know? Which I think everybody can see when he’s in the game. That’s awesome too, because he can still be effective.”