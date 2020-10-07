Xavier Women’s Basketball Play-by-Play Announcer Mike Schmaltz talks with New Musketeer Megan Harkey(Northwest Guilford HS)

Posted by Andy Durham on October 7, 2020 at 3:40 pm under College, High School, Photos, Video | Be the First to Comment

Mike Schmaltz/@Schmaltzlosophy
I cover only the most important questions with @XavierWBB’s @MHarkey32/Megan Harkey…Welcome to Cincy from the beautiful Piedmont Triad! LetsGoX

