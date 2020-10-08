All-Star Performers from last week’s Blue Chips Basketball Fall League at Shining Light Academy/SLA

Mike Talbott, the former Bartlett Yancey High School Buccaneer, has them all lit up, with your listing of the All-Star performances, from last Saturday’s Blue Chips Basketball Fall League games at Shining Light Academy/SLA….

(Mike Talbott, the teammate of Sleepy Taylor, back in the day, at Bartlett Yancey HS.)

Let’s look at that Michael Talbott/@StarHooperman24 list, and be sure to Click On to see the video action….

@StarHooperman24's Top Performers/Prospects Oct 3, from the Blue Chip Fall League at Shining Light Academy: 1st-Team: Nolan Hodge, Shad Thomas, Brock Williams, KJ Garrett, Jalen Thorns, Deandre McCollum, Nick Watkins & Samir Gibbs, pic.twitter.com/2QLrrvxbg2 — Michael Talbott (@StarHooperman24) October 6, 2020

@StarHooperman24's Top Performers/Prospects Oct 3, from the Blue Chip Fall League at Shining Light Academy: 2nd-Team: Noah Allred, Zion Connor, Will Gray, Zyun Reeves, Malcolm Knight, Chase Ford, Manny Elliott, Will Holman, pic.twitter.com/AVyvSzOXwf — Michael Talbott (@StarHooperman24) October 6, 2020

@StarHooperman24's Top Performers/Prospects Oct 3, from the Blue Chip Fall League at Shining Light Academy: 3rd-Team: Connor Ballou, Thomas Markun, Jake Schneider, Lucas Koivisto, Rio O’Hale, Jackson Helms, Brock Matheny, Owen Koivisto, pic.twitter.com/Do3t8BSe6v — Michael Talbott (@StarHooperman24) October 6, 2020