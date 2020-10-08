Charlotte Motor Speedway Hosts “Journey of the Fan” Safety Protocol Walk-Thru Ahead of Race Weekend
WHAT:
Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter will welcome the weekend’s first race fans to experience the “Journey of the Fan” as they walk through the new safety protocols put in place in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a special media event Friday at America’s Home for Racing.
WHEN:
TOMORROW, Friday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.
**********This event is not open to the public.**********
WHO:
Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager
Charlotte Motor Speedway race fans
WHERE:
Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway South, Concord, N.C. 28027
