N.C. State Insiders say, “Give Bam the Ball”:Wolfpack people want Bam Knight to get more touches(N.C. State on Saturday at Virginia Cavaliers)

**********N.C. State football at Virginia on Saturday at 12 Noon inside Scott Stadium, in Charlottesville, Virginia….**********

Virginia Cavaliers right at a 10-point favorite for this game…The Cavaliers have won nine straight games at Scott Stadium…..

N.C. State Insider Matthew Bradham says it is time to get Zonovan “Bam” Knight the football…The N.C. State Insider flat out says, “Give BAM the Ball”…

Wolfpack fans and even former players are calling on the N.C. State coaching staff to get more touches for Bam Knight…

The Wolfpack has been going with the three-headed monster in the offensive backfield, with running backs Ricky Person Jr., Bam Knight, and Jordan Houston sharing the load at RB…

from N.C. State Insider Matthew Bradham:

Give BAM the ball.

I mean no disrespect to Junior Running Back Ricky Person. Heck, I don’t even mind him being the starter.

With that being said, at minimum, Sophomore Zonovan Knight should get equal carries. I also wouldn’t have a problem with BAM having MORE carries.

Against Pitt, Person had 14 carries, and Knight had 7. The Wolfpack won, and I’m not trying to cry over spilled milk, but I can’t see a scenario where Person doubles Knight’s carries.

On the season, Person is averaging 4.9 yards per carry, compared to Knight’s 6.9 (5th in the ACC).

from Athlon Sports:/www.athlonsports.com:

NC State at Virginia

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Spread: Virginia -9.5

The Virginia Cavaliers look to extend a nine-game home winning streak on Saturday when they host the NC State Wolfpack.

Virginia (1-1) hasn’t lost at Scott Stadium since a 23-13 loss to the Pitt Panthers on Nov. 2, 2018. Last weekend, the Cavaliers played the Clemson Tigers tough but ultimately loss 41-23 on the road. The Cavaliers opened their season with a convincing 38-20 victory over the Duke Blue Devils on Sept. 26.

NC State (2-1) pulled off a last-minute 30-29 upset last week against then-No. 24 Pitt. The Wolfpack were able to recover from their 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech the previous week. NC State will look to improve to 3-1 in ACC play with a win over Virginia as the Wolfpack opened the season with a close, 45-42 win in Raleigh against Wake Forest back on Sept. 19.

NC State leads the all-time series with Virginia 35-22-1, and is 15-11-1 in games played in Charlottesville. This is the first time the Cavaliers are hosting the Wolfpack since 2011 and only the fifth time since the 2000 season.