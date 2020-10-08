Papa John’s Pizza Pro Picks Week #05

Posted by Don Moore on October 8, 2020 at 12:01 pm under Professional | Be the First to Comment

Complete Name, Email Address and Contact Telephone Number.
Select Winners PLUS Tie-Breaker
Submit

ONLY SUNDAY GAMES!!

Full Rules at the Bottom of the Page. Weekly Winner FREE Large 5-Topping Pizza from Pappa John’s Pizza, 2924-B Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC.



  • Name:
  • E-mail:
  • Phone:

Carolina
Atlanta

Buffalo
Tennessee

Las Vegas
Kansas City

Arizona
New York

Philadelphia
Pittsburgh

Los Angeles
Washington

Cincinnati
Baltimore

Jacksonville
Houston

Miami
San Francisco

Indianapolis
Cleveland

New York
Dallas

Denver
New England

Minnesota
Seattle

TIE BREAKER – Panthers (2-2) play the Falcons (0-4) Sunday. How many EXTRA POINTS will the Panthers make?

  • Tiebreaker:



Contest starts immediately.
RULES
1. One entry per person.
2. In the event of multiple entries, the last one submitted will be used. All previous entries are void.
3. All entries must include an email address and contact telephone number.
4. We will post multiple games, not selecting a game is counted as a loss.
5. Deadline for Entries is 12:00 Noon on Sunday.
6. There will be one winner each week. Weekly Winner wins one FREE Large 5-Topping Pizza from Pappa John’s Pizza.
7. The Winner is determined by the most wins selected. In case of ties, the winner determined by closest to the Tie Breaker without going over.
8. Once an individual has won, they may continue playing. They will be ineligible for the weekly prize.
9. There is no fee to entry.
10. All entries are the property of GreensboroSports.com.
11. GreensboroSports.com is not responsible for late submissions, errors or other issues that may result in a contestant’s entry being not submitted.
12. GreensboroSports.com will not share names/email addresses/phone numbers of contestants with any outside entity, organization or business.
13. Winners may be required to have picture taken for publicity purposes.

PREVIOUS WINNERS
Week #01 – Marshall Brown – Missed 2 of 13
Week #02 – Bruce Wagoner – Swept – Perfect Score including Tie-Breaker
Week #03 – Bob Black – Missed 3 of 14 – Won with Tie Breaker
Week #04 – Jason S – Won with Tie Breaker with Previous Winner

