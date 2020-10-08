Thursday Night Football with Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Chicago Bears:Bucs and Brady face the Bears and Nick Foles(Bears have never beaten Brady[5-0])/Game can been seen on FOX 8 WGHP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers(3-1) at the Chicago Bears(3-1)…Game time is 8:20pm and you can catch the game on FOX TV(FOX 8 locally) and on the NFL Network…

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady is (5-0) for his career vs. the Bears, and Brady has become the NFL’s all-time leader at any position for victories, with 222 total career victories…

Brady and the Bucs defeated the LA Chargers, 38-31 last Sunday, and Tom Brady rallied the Bucs, to get the win…Bucs were down by 17 points to the Chargers, before “Tom Terrific” brought them back…

Tom Brady to lead the Bucs, and Nick Foles at QB, for the Bears….The Bucs are three-point favorites going into this football game….

from www.espn.com:

CHICAGO — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady in the offseason hoping the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback could help them end a 12-year playoff drought and capture the biggest prize of all.

They’re off to a good start.

The Buccaneers come into their matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night eyeing their fourth straight win and looking down at the rest of the NFC South.

“To join a team and to be embraced the way that I’ve been embraced — it’s been amazing for me,” Brady said. “(I) just enjoy every minute of it (and) I take that responsibility being a quarterback, being a leader (and) being a captain — I take those not lightly. I want to show up and be the best for my teammates every day. I know they count on me to be dependable (and) consistent. They depend on me to be a great player for the team and I want to deliver for them. It’s really been a privilege for me to be here.”

The 43-year-old Brady is delivering after his production dipped in his 20th and final season in New England. Signed to a two-year, fully guaranteed $50 million contract, he’s tied with Patrick Mahomes for fourth in the league with 11 TD passes behind Russell Wilson (16), Aaron Rodgers (13) and Josh Allen (12).

Brady threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns and helped Tampa Bay overcome a 17-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-31 last week. In doing that, he became the NFL’s all-time regular-season victories leader (222), regardless of position.