Justin Hartley Named Grand Marshal For Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

Actor, director, producer known for his role in NBC hit “This Is Us” to give virtual command before racing goes green in the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

‘The Voice’ standouts turned country music duo Pryor & Lee to perform live national anthem Sunday; Debut single “Y’allsome” is at Country radio now

CONCORD, N.C. – Award nominated actor, director, producer and avid race fan, Justin Hartley, will virtually give the command to fire engines before NASCAR’s best take to the track in a pivotal NASCAR Playoffs showdown at the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hartley’s work as Kevin Pearson on “This Is Us” has earned him successive Critics’ Choice Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series two years in a row, and he and his cast members won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series two years in a row at the 2018 and 2019 ceremonies. “This Is Us” has collectively earned 159 award nominations, 45 wins, and counting since debuting in 2016. The show’s fifth season is scheduled to premiere Oct. 27.

Additional dignitaries for Sunday will all be live, on-site for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, including:

Color Guard: Charlotte Fire Department Honor Guard

Invocation: David Chadwick, Pastor of Moments of Hope Church, Charlotte

National anthem: Pryor & Lee, Season 14 of The Voice contestants and Nashville based, Black River Entertainment recording artists

Dignitaries for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina Xfinity Series race include:

Color Guard: Charlotte Fire Department Honor Guard

Invocation: Nick Terry, Motor Racing Outreach

National anthem: Stephanie Owens, Nashville recording artist

Grand Marshal: Gerald Petkau, COO, BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina (virtual)

