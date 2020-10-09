Paddy McGonigal(Grimsley HS) commits to attend and play College Baseball at Western Carolina University:Paddy to be a part of the Catamounts’ program
Paddy McGonigal, from Grimsley High School, has announced on Twitter, his intentions to attend Western Carolina University, where he will attack the academics, and also be a part of the WCU Catamounts baseball team, as a pitcher….
Paddy McGonigal, part of the Grimsley Whirlies Class of 2021…..
I’m excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and baseball career at Western Carolina University. I would like to thank all my family, friends, and coaches who have made this all possible. Go Cats! pic.twitter.com/uQT7mwiLEG
— Paddy (@PaddyM1715) October 9, 2020
