Blue Chips Basketball Fall League Finals from the Shining Light Academy/SLA:Northern Guilford and Page HS among the Winners!!
Finals from Saturday’s Blue Chips Basketball Fall League at the Shining Light Academy/SLA…
Northern Guilford 56, East Forsyth 51
Page 44, Eastern Guilford 40
First loss this Fall for Eastern Guilford, as the EG Wildcats were without Kaydn Dawkins, who was away at an event down in South Carolina….
