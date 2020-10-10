Danny Pigge’s Pigskin Preview:In-State ACC Teams facing Road Foes, with N.C. State at Virginia and Duke at Syracuse/North Carolina home vs. VA Tech

Danny Pigge’s Pigskin Preview, with our College Football Games for October 10, 2020, and brought to us by Danny Pigge and Ameriprise Financial, and you can see them on the right side panel here at the GreensboroSports.com website…

Friday Night Final from the Atlantic Coast Conference:

Georgia Tech 46, Louisville 27

GA Tech(2-2)/Louisville(1-3)

Saturday October 10:

Virginia Tech(2-0) at North Carolina(2-0) at 12 Noon on ABC TV/TV 45 here locally….94.5 FM radio

Virginia Tech with QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS), WR Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) and Alan Tisdale(Page HS)…..

North Carolina with Nick Mackovic(Page HS) on the O-line, Carson Burgess(Southeast Guilford HS) is at wide receiver, and Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) on the defensive line…

++++++North Carolina has been installed as a 6-point favorite over the Hokies……

N.C. State(2-1) at Virginia(1-1) 12 Noon on the ACC Network….105.7 FM radio

N.C. State with DB/Safety Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS), OL Bryson Speas(Dudley HS) and K Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS)….

++++++++The VA Cavaliers have been placed as an 8-point favorite over N.C. State…….

Duke(0-4) at Syracuse(1-2) 12:30pm on RSN TV/ESPN 3….98.3 FM radio

Duke with DB/Safety Isaiah Fisher-Smith(Page HS)

++++Duke is pushing in as a 4-point favorite, on the road, at Syracuse….

Pittsburgh(3-1) at Boston College(2-1) 4pm on ACC Network

Florida State(1-2) at Notre Dame(2-0) 7:30pm on NBC/TV 12 here locally

Miami(3-0) at Clemson(3-0) 7:30pm ABC TV/TV 45 locally….

East Carolina(0-2) at South Florida(1-2) 7pm ESPN Plus/AM 980 radio

ECU with LB Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford HS), LB Alex Angus(Page HS), DB Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS) and DB C.J. Crump(Page HS)…

Charlotte(0-2) at North Texas(1-2) 8pm ESPNU/AM 730 radio

Charlotte with DB Lance McMillan(Grimsley HS) and WR Chris Wiggins(Grimsley HS)

Wake Forest(1-2) OFF

Appalachian State(2-1) OFF