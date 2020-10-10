Sprinkle Oil 1&2 Saturday College Football Scoreboard:All of the In-State ACC Team are Winners!!!(North Carolina, N.C. State and Duke do it/Hooker big day for VA Tech)
College Football Finals on the Saturday afternoon Sprinkle 1&2 scoreboard…Sprinkle #1 at 2918 East Market Street, and Sprinkle #2, 1400 West Gate City Blvd….Tim Rich, at Sprinkle Oil #1, and Chris Rich, at Sprinkle Oil #2…..Wild Final:Oklahoma 53, Texas 45 in Four Overtimes….
Finals:
North Carolina 56, Virginia Tech 45
North Carolina(3-0)/VA Tech(2-1)
VA Tech QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) goes 7-13 for 136 yards and 2 TD passes, plus Hooker had 29 yards on the ground with 1 TD run…Hooker with 1 reception for 20 yards…Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with 2 receptions for 51 yards for VA Tech..Turner known as “Big Play Tre” had another one of those today…Alan Tisdale(Page HS), at LB for Tech, had 8 Tackles for Tech and 3 of them were Solo Tackles, and Tisdale had 1/2 a Tackle for a Loss…..
North Carolina with 399 yards rushing, featuring Michael Carter with 17 carries for 214 yards and 2 rushing TD’s, plus UNC’s Javonte Williams goes for 169 yards on 20 carries and 2 TD’s on the ground….
North Carolina QB Sam Howell was 18-23 passing for 257 yards and 3 TD passes…
N.C. State 38, Virginia 21
N.C. State(3-1)/UVA(1-2)
Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) with 2 Tackles and both of them were Solo Tackles, and he had a Pass Deflection, for N.C. State….
N.C. State QB Devin Leary goes 11-25 passing, for 184 yards and 2 TD’s…N.C. State RB Bam Knight with 101 rushing yards on 18 carries and 2 TD runs….
Duke 38, Syracuse 24
Duke(1-4)/Syracuse(1-3)
