Sprinkle Oil 1&2 Saturday College Football Scoreboard:All of the In-State ACC Team are Winners!!!(North Carolina, N.C. State and Duke do it/Hooker big day for VA Tech)/A Look at Locals and Leaders

Wild Final:Oklahoma 53, Texas 45 in Four Overtimes….

Finals:

North Carolina 56, Virginia Tech 45

North Carolina(3-0)/VA Tech(2-1)

VA Tech QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) goes 7-13 for 136 yards and 2 TD passes, plus Hooker had 29 yards on the ground with 1 TD run…Hooker with 1 reception for 20 yards…Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with 2 receptions for 51 yards for VA Tech..Turner known as “Big Play Tre” had another one of those today…Alan Tisdale(Page HS), at LB for Tech, had 8 Tackles for Tech and 3 of them were Solo Tackles, and Tisdale had 1/2 a Tackle for a Loss…..

North Carolina with 399 yards rushing, featuring Michael Carter with 17 carries for 214 yards and 2 rushing TD’s, plus UNC’s Javonte Williams goes for 169 yards on 20 carries and 2 TD’s on the ground….

North Carolina QB Sam Howell was 18-23 passing for 257 yards and 3 TD passes…

N.C. State 38, Virginia 21

N.C. State(3-1)/UVA(1-2)

Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) with 2 Tackles and both of them were Solo Tackles, and he had a Pass Deflection, for N.C. State….

N.C. State QB Devin Leary goes 11-25 passing, for 184 yards and 2 TD’s…N.C. State RB Bam Knight with 101 rushing yards on 18 carries and 2 TD runs….

Duke 38, Syracuse 24

Duke(1-4)/Syracuse(1-3)

Duke QB Chase Brice was 22-38 for 270 yards and 2 TD passes…Duke RB Deon Jackson with 169 yards on 30 carries, and Duke RB Mataeo Durant had 163 yards on 23 carries and 2 TD’s rushing…

Boston College 31, Pittsburgh 30 Overtime

BC(3-1)/Pitt(3-2)

Clemson 42, Miami 17

Clemson(4-0)/Miami(3-1)

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence goes 29-41 passing, for 292 yards and 3 TD passes….

Notre Dame 42, Florida State 26

Notre Dame(3-0)/FSU(1-3)

from Thursday in the ACC:

Georgia Tech 46, Louisville 27

GA Tech(2-2)/Louisville(1-3)

East Carolina 44, South Florida 24

ECU(1-2)/South Florida(1-3)

ECU QB Holton Ahlers was 17-26 for 222 yards and 3 TD’s….ECU DB Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS) had 9 Tackles, with 7 Solo Tackles for Johnson…ECU DB Myles Berry had 2 Tackles, and 1 Solo Tackle for Berry, plus Berry had 1 QB Sack and 1 1/2 Tackles for a Loss….

Charlotte 49, North Texas 21

Charlotte(1-2)/North Texas(1-3)