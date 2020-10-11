NFL Scoreboard for 10/11/2020:Was that Jim Brown, Barry Sanders, or Tony Dorsett? No, that was Mike Davis from the Carolina Panthers!!!/Rookie Chase Claypool(Pittsburgh Steelers) with 4 TD Receptions today!!!!

**********George Brothers Funeral Service NFL Scoreboard for Sunday October 11, 2020…..**********

Carolina Panthers 23, Atlanta Falcons 16

Panthers(3-2)/Falcons(0-5)

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater 27-37 for 313 yards, with 3 TD passes and 0 INT’s…Huge day again for Panthers’ running back Mike Davis, as the hard-running back ran for 89 yards on 16 carries, plus Davis had 9 receptions for 60 yards, with 1 TD receiving for Davis, as Mike Davis looked like Jim Brown, Barry Sanders, and Tony Dorsett, all rolled into one, running around out there today, for Davis, versus the Falcons…Mike Davis is now one of the main men, for the Carolina Panthers…149 total yards from scrimmage today for Davis…Panthers’ Robby Anderson with 12 receptions for 112 yards, plus Carolina’s D.J. Moore had 4 catches for 93 yards and 1 TD, on a 50-plus yard play……

Pittsburgh Steelers 38, Philadelphia Eagles 29

Steelers(4-0)/Eagles(1-3-1)….Steelers (4-0) to start the season for the first time since 1979…Rookie receiver Chase Claypool with 4 TD receptions for the Steelers…Claypool with a rookie record…

Eric Ebron(Ben L. Smith HS) with 5 receptions for 43 yards for the Steelers…

Las Vegas 40, Kansas City 32

Raiders(2-2)/Chiefs(3-1)

Houston 30, Jacksonville 14

Texans(1-4)/Jaguars(1-4)

LA Rams 30, Washington 10

Rams(4-1)/Washington Football Team(1-4)

Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 3

Ravens(4-1)/Bengals(1-3-1)

For the Bengals you had Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with 6 Total Tackles with 5 of them Solo Tackles…D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS) with 1 Tackle for the Bengals, and it was a Solo Tackle…Reader also had a Pass Deflection for the Bengals…

Arizona 30, NY Jets 10

Cardinals(3-2)/Jets(0-5)

from Thursday night:

Chicago Bears 20, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19

Bears(4-1)/Bucs(3-2)