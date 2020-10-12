A look at Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) vs. Braxton Burmeister at quarterback from VA Tech’s game vs. North Carolina, back on Saturday:Hooker’s #’s are Very Impressive
from David Teel, with the Richmond Times-Dispatch
@ByDavidTeel:
The Virginia Tech Hokies’ offense Saturday, by quarterback:
Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS): 41 plays, 309 yards, 7.54 yards per snap, 31 points
Braxton Burmeister: 36 plays, 186 yards, 5.17 yards per snap, 14 points.
