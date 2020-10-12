A look at Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) vs. Braxton Burmeister at quarterback from VA Tech’s game vs. North Carolina, back on Saturday:Hooker’s #’s are Very Impressive

Posted by Andy Durham on October 12, 2020 at 11:22 am under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

from David Teel, with the Richmond Times-Dispatch
@ByDavidTeel:

The Virginia Tech Hokies’ offense Saturday, by quarterback:

Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS): 41 plays, 309 yards, 7.54 yards per snap, 31 points

Braxton Burmeister: 36 plays, 186 yards, 5.17 yards per snap, 14 points.

Tags: , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top