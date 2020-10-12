A look at Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) vs. Braxton Burmeister at quarterback from VA Tech’s game vs. North Carolina, back on Saturday:Hooker’s #’s are Very Impressive/Hendon Hooker to get the Start vs. Boston College

**********David Cunningham/@therealdcunna

Justin Fuente says Hendon Hooker will start at quarterback for the #Hokies against Boston College on Saturday. As always, they’ll continue to evaluate the position.**********

from David Teel, with the Richmond Times-Dispatch

@ByDavidTeel:

The Virginia Tech Hokies’ offense Saturday, by quarterback:

Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS): 41 plays, 309 yards, 7.54 yards per snap, 31 points

Braxton Burmeister: 36 plays, 186 yards, 5.17 yards per snap, 14 points.