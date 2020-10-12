Associated Press College Football Top 25 Poll, with Three ACC Teams in the Top Five, and North Carolina checks in at #5 in the Nation
RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Clemson (4-0) 1 ACC 1,546 (59) 2 Alabama (3-0) 2 SEC 1,463 (2) 3 Georgia (3-0) 3 SEC 1,430 (1) 4 Notre Dame (3-0) 5 ACC 1,317 5 North Carolina(3-0) 8 ACC 1,190 6 Ohio State (0-0) 6 Big Ten 1,152 7 Oklahoma State (3-0) 10 Big 12 1,069 8 Cincinnati (3-0) 11 American Athletic 971 9 Penn State (0-0) 9 Big Ten 970 10 Florida (2-1) 4 SEC 904 11 Texas A&M (2-1) 21 SEC 883 12 Oregon (0-0) 12 Pac-12 817 13 Miami (FL) (3-1) 7 ACC 789 14 Brigham Young (4-0) 15 IA Independents 708 15 Auburn (2-1) 13 SEC 702 16 Wisconsin (0-0) 16 Big Ten 633 17 SMU (4-0) 18 American Athletic 522 18 Tennessee (2-1) 14 SEC 462 19 Michigan (0-0) 20 Big Ten 417 20 Iowa State (3-1) 24 Big 12 404 21 Louisiana-Lafayette(3-0)23 Sun Belt 341 22 Kansas State (3-1) NR Big 12 301 23 Virginia Tech (2-1) 19 ACC 198 24 Minnesota (0-0) 25 Big Ten 177 25 USC (0-0) NR Pac-12 124
Others receiving votes:
Marshall 105, North Carolina State 86, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 61, UCF 57, Boston College 42, Coastal Carolina 37, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 20, Memphis 12, Air Force 11, Ole Miss 6, Arizona State 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1, TCU 1
*****Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.*****
