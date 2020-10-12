Associated Press College Football Top 25 Poll, with Three ACC Teams in the Top Five, and North Carolina checks in at #5 in the Nation

Associated Press/AP College Football Top 25 Poll

RANK		TEAM	                PV RANK	CONFERENCE	POINTS	
1	        Clemson (4-0)	        1	ACC	        1,546 (59)	
2	        Alabama (3-0)	        2	SEC	        1,463 (2)	
3	        Georgia (3-0)	        3	SEC	        1,430 (1)	
4	        Notre Dame (3-0)        5	ACC	        1,317	
5	        North Carolina(3-0)	8	ACC	        1,190	
6	        Ohio State (0-0)	6	Big Ten	        1,152	
7	        Oklahoma State (3-0)	10	Big 12	        1,069	
8	        Cincinnati (3-0)	11    American Athletic 971	
9	        Penn State (0-0)	9	Big Ten	        970	
10	        Florida (2-1)	        4	SEC	        904	
11	        Texas A&M (2-1)	        21	SEC	        883	
12	        Oregon (0-0)	        12	Pac-12	        817	
13	        Miami (FL) (3-1)	7	ACC	        789	
14	        Brigham Young (4-0)	15	IA Independents	708	
15	        Auburn (2-1)	        13	SEC	        702	
16	        Wisconsin (0-0)	        16	Big Ten	        633	
17	        SMU (4-0)	        18    American Athletic	522	
18	        Tennessee (2-1)	        14	SEC	        462	
19	        Michigan (0-0)	        20	Big Ten	        417	
20	        Iowa State (3-1)	24	Big 12	        404	
21	        Louisiana-Lafayette(3-0)23	Sun Belt	341	
22	        Kansas State (3-1)      NR	Big 12	        301	
23	        Virginia Tech (2-1)	19	ACC	        198	
24	        Minnesota (0-0)	        25	Big Ten	        177	
25	        USC (0-0)		NR      Pac-12	        124

Others receiving votes:
Marshall 105, North Carolina State 86, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 61, UCF 57, Boston College 42, Coastal Carolina 37, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 20, Memphis 12, Air Force 11, Ole Miss 6, Arizona State 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1, TCU 1
*****Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.*****

