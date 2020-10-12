Carolina Panthers’ Defensive End Brian Burns suffers concussion in win on Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons:More Injuries from Panthers’ Defensive Crew

**********Brian Burns has been arguably the Carolina Panthers top defensive player in early 2020, and he has been by far the Panthers’ top pass rusher, and on Sunday, during the Panthers win over the Atlanta Falcons, Brian Burns went down with a concussion, and no one knows for sure, how long Brian Burns will be missing from the Panthers’ lineup…

Here’s hoping he’s not gone long, because the Panthers need this quick end, up there along their defensive front….**********

Details on the Brian Burns injury:

The Carolina Panthers lost defensive end Brian Burns, their best edge rusher, to a concussion suffered in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Atlanta. Burns went down one play after causing a strip-sack that Atlanta recovered when safety Juston Burris tried to scoop up the ball instead of falling on it.

The 2019 first-round pick out of Florida State(Brian Burns) came into the game with one of the team’s three sacks, but it was his pressure coming off the edge that had become his strength. He had three quarterback hits in last week’s win against Arizona.

from Jonathan Alexander, with The State News, out of Columbia, S.C.:

For nearly a minute, Panthers defensive end Brian Burns laid on the ground while trainers surrounded him. His teammates took a knee, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the few fans that were in the stands, went silent.

Fortunately for the Panthers, Burns got up and walked off the field on his own power. But the moment was scary. Burns missed the rest of the game with a concussion.

Before his injury, he caused a sack-fumble, knocking the ball out of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s hands in the second quarter.

Panthers’ safety Juston Burris nearly recovered it — and perhaps would have scored a touchdown on a scoop-and-score — but he bobbled the ball, and the Falcons fell on top of it. The sack, though, forced the Falcons into a third-and-long, which they couldn’t convert.

It’s unclear how long Burns will be out in concussion protocol. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he wasn’t sure about Burns’ injury status.

++++++++++Also the Panthers’ defensive lineman Kwan Short suffered a shoulder injury in the second half…Plus you had, rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos injured his ankle, and No. 1 cornerback Donte Jackson re-injured his toe in the first quarter.++++++++++