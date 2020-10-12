Coaches Openings in Guilford County include Head Boys Basketball Coach at Dudley High School
Here are the Coaches Openings for basketball coming in today, from the Guilford County Schools website…..
COACH – HEAD COACH – BOYS BASKETBALL-Location:DUDLEY HIGH
JV/ASST. COACH – BOYS BASKETBALL-Location:RAGSDALE HIGH
JV/ASST. COACH – BOYS BASKETBALL-Location:HIGH POINT CENTRAL HIGH
COACH – HEAD COACH – BOYS BASKETBALL-Location:KERNODLE MIDDLE
Football Coaching Openings:
JV/ASST. COACH – FOOTBALL-Location:HIGH POINT CENTRAL HIGH
JV/ASST. COACH – FOOTBALL-Location:HIGH POINT CENTRAL HIGH….2 spots open at High Point Central High School….
Baseball Coaching Opening:
COACH – ASST. – BASEBALL-Location:EASTERN GUILFORD HIGH
CLICK HERE for the link to all of the coaching openings in Guilford County, from the Guilford County Schools website….
