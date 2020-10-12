Coaches Openings in Guilford County include Head Boys Basketball Coach at Dudley High School

Here are the Coaches Openings for basketball coming in today, from the Guilford County Schools website…..

COACH – HEAD COACH – BOYS BASKETBALL-Location:DUDLEY HIGH

JV/ASST. COACH – BOYS BASKETBALL-Location:RAGSDALE HIGH

JV/ASST. COACH – BOYS BASKETBALL-Location:HIGH POINT CENTRAL HIGH

COACH – HEAD COACH – BOYS BASKETBALL-Location:KERNODLE MIDDLE

Football Coaching Openings:

JV/ASST. COACH – FOOTBALL-Location:HIGH POINT CENTRAL HIGH….2 spots open at High Point Central High School….

Baseball Coaching Opening:

COACH – ASST. – BASEBALL-Location:EASTERN GUILFORD HIGH

