D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS) Lost for the Season, as Cincinnati Bengals’ Defensive Lineman suffers Left Quad Injury:BIG Loss for the Bengals

Posted by Andy Durham on October 12, 2020 at 4:18 pm under College, High School, Photos | 2 Comments to Read

fromw www.espn.com:

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader(Grimsley High School/Clemson) will miss the rest of the season after suffering a left quad injury in Sunday’s 27-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, coach Zac Taylor said Monday.

Reader, who was placed on injured reserve Monday, went down with less than nine minutes in the third quarter Sunday after he tackled Baltimore’s Gus Edwards following a 3-yard gain. Reader was carted off the field and was visibly frustrated as he went back to the locker room.

Reader was a key addition during the Bengals’ spending spree this offseason. Reader signed a four-year deal worth $53 million, which is believed to be the richest contract given to a free agent in franchise history.

CONFIRMED

  • Andy Durham said,

    JJ Watt
    @JJWatt

    Hate to hear about the injury @Djread98, but know exactly how you’re gonna attack this recovery and come back stronger than ever.

    Minor setback for major comeback. You got this brother.

  • Andy Durham said,

    Cincinnati Bengals
    @Bengals

    Wishing you a speedy recovery, D.J…..

