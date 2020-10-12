Joe Morgan, a Big Part of the “Big Red Machine” and a Baseball Hall of Famer, gone at age 77:He was one of the Top Second Baseman in MLB history!!

“Little Joe” Morgan, a BIG part of the “Big Red Machine” for the Cincinnati Reds, has passed away at the age of 77…Joe Morgan, has died due to a nerve condition, called polyneuropathy…Joe Morgan was on the “Big Red Machine” team that featured Johnny Bench, Pete Rose, Tony Perez, George Foster, Cesar Geronimo, Dave Concepcion, Ken Griffey Sr. and Dan Driessen…..

A look at the Baseball Hall of Famers that have died this year(2020)…..Joe Morgan, Whitey Ford, Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson, and Lou Brock….

More on Joe Morgan, from ESPN.com:/www.espn.com/CLICK HERE

Morgan was a two-time National League Most Valuable Player, a 10-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove Award winner. He is widely regarded as one of the best second basemen in baseball history and also gained renown for his 25-plus years as a broadcaster after his playing career.

Morgan spent the majority of his 22-year career with the Reds and the Houston Astros franchise. Along with Pete Rose and fellow Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and Tony Perez, Morgan helped the Reds win back-to-back World Series championships in 1975 and 1976. Cincinnati also reached the World Series in 1972, Morgan’s first year with the Reds.

Morgan was the NL MVP in 1975 and 1976 and also was named an All-Star in each of his eight seasons with the Reds. He was a .271 career hitter with 268 home runs, 1,133 RBIs, 1,650 runs scored and 689 stolen bases, 11th-most in baseball history.