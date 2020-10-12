Joe Morgan, a Big Part of the “Big Red Machine” and a Baseball Hall of Famer, gone at age 77:He was one of the Top Second Basemen in MLB history!!

“Little Joe” Morgan, a BIG part of the “Big Red Machine” for the Cincinnati Reds, has passed away at the age of 77…Joe Morgan, has died due to a nerve condition, called polyneuropathy…Joe Morgan was on the “Big Red Machine” team that featured Johnny Bench, Pete Rose, Tony Perez, George Foster, Cesar Geronimo, Dave Concepcion, Ken Griffey Sr. and Dan Driessen…..

A look at the Baseball Hall of Famers that have died this year(2020)…..Joe Morgan, Whitey Ford, Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson, and Lou Brock….

More on Joe Morgan, from ESPN.com:

Morgan was a two-time National League Most Valuable Player, a 10-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove Award winner. He is widely regarded as one of the best second basemen in baseball history and also gained renown for his 25-plus years as a broadcaster after his playing career.

Morgan spent the majority of his 22-year career with the Reds and the Houston Astros franchise. Along with Pete Rose and fellow Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and Tony Perez, Morgan helped the Reds win back-to-back World Series championships in 1975 and 1976. Cincinnati also reached the World Series in 1972, Morgan’s first year with the Reds.

Morgan was the NL MVP in 1975 and 1976 and also was named an All-Star in each of his eight seasons with the Reds. He was a .271 career hitter with 268 home runs, 1,133 RBIs, 1,650 runs scored and 689 stolen bases, 11th-most in baseball history.

The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Joe Morgan. pic.twitter.com/zBoQ2gHZys — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 12, 2020

Hall of Famer Joe Morgan has died at the age of 77. • 10-time All-Star

• 2X World Series champion

• 2X NL MVP

• 5X Gold Glove Winner pic.twitter.com/vqyljWuAOt — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 12, 2020

Joe Morgan’s Career Accomplishments: – 10 time All-Star.

– 2-time World Series champion.

– 2-time NL MVP.

– 5-time Gold Glove Winner.

– Silver Slugger Award Winner. Rest In Peace to a legend. #Reds #MLB pic.twitter.com/Md6vo8LVMC — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) October 12, 2020

We join the Major League Baseball community in mourning the passing of Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan, who died yesterday at his home in Danville at the age of 77. Morgan was a member of our #SFGiants family as a player from 1981-1982 and as a broadcaster from 1986-1993. pic.twitter.com/VnbqxUrmwF — SFGiants (@SFGiants) October 12, 2020

So sorry to hear the news of the passing of one of my beloved heroes Joe Morgan. He was one of the most clutch hitters I have ever seen. We all use to imitate his “flipper” swing that was so epic in its time.

The little engine to The Big Red Machine.

RIP Joe #8 ?? pic.twitter.com/jfzdJUMYvN — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 12, 2020

We are beyond saddened by the passing of Joe Morgan. A trailblazer on and off the field, his impact on our sport and community will be felt for generations to come in Oakland. We send our condolences to his loved ones and the baseball family. pic.twitter.com/hQIazwMs09 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 12, 2020