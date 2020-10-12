Joe Morgan, a Big Part of the “Big Red Machine” and a Baseball Hall of Famer, gone at age 77:He was one of the Top Second Basemen in MLB history!!

Posted by Andy Durham on October 12, 2020 at 11:55 am under Photos, Professional | 3 Comments to Read

“Little Joe” Morgan, a BIG part of the “Big Red Machine” for the Cincinnati Reds, has passed away at the age of 77…Joe Morgan, has died due to a nerve condition, called polyneuropathy…Joe Morgan was on the “Big Red Machine” team that featured Johnny Bench, Pete Rose, Tony Perez, George Foster, Cesar Geronimo, Dave Concepcion, Ken Griffey Sr. and Dan Driessen…..

A look at the Baseball Hall of Famers that have died this year(2020)…..Joe Morgan, Whitey Ford, Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson, and Lou Brock….

More on Joe Morgan, from ESPN.com:/www.espn.com/CLICK HERE

Morgan was a two-time National League Most Valuable Player, a 10-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove Award winner. He is widely regarded as one of the best second basemen in baseball history and also gained renown for his 25-plus years as a broadcaster after his playing career.

Morgan spent the majority of his 22-year career with the Reds and the Houston Astros franchise. Along with Pete Rose and fellow Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and Tony Perez, Morgan helped the Reds win back-to-back World Series championships in 1975 and 1976. Cincinnati also reached the World Series in 1972, Morgan’s first year with the Reds.

Morgan was the NL MVP in 1975 and 1976 and also was named an All-Star in each of his eight seasons with the Reds. He was a .271 career hitter with 268 home runs, 1,133 RBIs, 1,650 runs scored and 689 stolen bases, 11th-most in baseball history.

Tags: , , ,

  • Andy Durham said,

    Mike Petriello
    @mike_petriello

    Joe Morgan was almost certainly the best all-around 2B to start his career after WW1. His 1975 was one of the greatest years by any player at any position in any year. He’ll always be a Red, though it’s easy to forget he played more years in Hou.

    What a loss. This year stinks.

  • Andy Durham said,

    Bill Rabinowitz
    @brdispatch

    Joe Morgan has died?! Oh man, this is a gut punch. What an amazing player. He was arguably the best player on the Big Red Machine, winning MVP the years the Reds won the World Series in ’75 and ’76. He’s the first of the Great 8 to die.

  • Andy Durham said,

    OF Bobby Tolan was there in Cincinnati for the early stages of the “Big Red Machine”…..

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top