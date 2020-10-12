Successful Surgery on Monday morning for Former Local Legend of Radio, Dusty Dunn:Heart Surgery goes well, good story to tell!!!

Heart Surgery goes well, good story to tell!!!

It was a successful heart surgery this morning for former local radio legend Dusty Dunn…

The triple bypass surgery is done for Dusty Dunn, and he is resting well now, at the Moore County Medical Center in Pinehurst, N.C.

Got the word from Dusty’s good friend Buddy Bray this morning, and again, the news is good for Dusty Dunn, as his surgery was a success, and it lasted around three hours, but all is good now, and the future looks bright for 75 year-old former radio man at WGBG, WCOG, WTOB, WRQK, WBIG(AM and FM), WKEW, WSJS, WWBG, and WGOS….

Continued success, as his recovery continues, for Dusty Dunn, and we appreciate the update that came into us this morning, from Buddy Bray…