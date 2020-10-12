Zion Conner(Page HS) gets a College Basketball Offer from Averett University(Danville, Virginia)
Zion Conner, from Page High School, has received a college basketball offer from Averett University, in Danville, Virginia….
Conner is a 6’2 point guard, from the Page HS Class of 2021….
Blessed to receive my first offer from Averett University! ? pic.twitter.com/9HHGBPIOKQ
— Zion Connor? (@Zionconnor) October 10, 2020
