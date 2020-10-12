Zion Conner(Page HS) gets a College Basketball Offer from Averett University(Danville, Virginia)

Posted by Andy Durham on October 12, 2020

Zion Conner, from Page High School, has received a college basketball offer from Averett University, in Danville, Virginia….

Conner is a 6’2 point guard, from the Page HS Class of 2021….

