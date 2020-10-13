End of an Era:Greensboro Grasshoppers’ Miss Lou Lou Gehrig dies at age 9

End of an Era: Miss Lou Lou Gehrig dies at age 9

Grasshoppers iconic bat dog a ballpark staple since 2012

GREENSBORO, NC – The Greensboro Grasshoppers sadly announce that Miss Lou Lou Gehrig, the organization’s last Labrador Retriever who served as bat dog for 8 seasons, died Monday night after a brief illness. She was 9 years old.

Lou Lou served as a bat and ball girl alongside Miss Babe Ruth from 2012- 2015, then by herself through the next 4 seasons. “This is a heart-breaking loss for our organization, our fans, and the Greensboro community,” said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore. “Lou Lou was adored by our fans and loved retrieving bats and balls. We are deeply saddened by her death.”

Lou Lou’s popularity – along with her late aunt Babe and uncle Master Yogi Berra –provided entertainment at Grasshoppers games for almost 14 years and created an atmosphere unlike any other in Minor League Baseball. She is survived by her half-sister, Little Jackie Robinson, her Greensboro Grasshoppers front office staff, and millions of Grasshoppers fans she entertained over the years.

When Lou Lou was not working at the ballpark, she loved fetching her Dad’s morning newspaper, playing frisbee at home or at her favorite spot, early mornings on the beach, and being a very loving dog to her family. She had a heart of gold.

Memorial contributions can be made to Greensboro Grasshoppers Charities, c/o the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 South Greene Street, Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27401. Funds from these donations will go toward a soon-to-be-unveiled memorial of all three Grasshoppers’ dogs at First National Bank Field.

