Interesting Phone Call
Tim Bourret/Clemson Sports Information Director
@TimBourret
Twelve years ago today at 9:00 am I got a call from Tommy Bowden. “Hey Tim, you need to come to my office and bring a pad.” Three hours later I was putting out a release that Dabo Swinney was Clemson interim head football coach.
I remember when TDP decided to remove Dabo’s interim tag. TDP/Clemson athletic director Terry Don Phillips said: “Neill… Dabo will be the last football coach I hire at Clemson. This hire will either get me fired or he will still be here long after I’m gone. I think he’s the next great American football coach.” Prophetic
