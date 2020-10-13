List of Locals on the NFL Football Fields Falling like Flies:Steelers’ Eric Ebron(Smith HS) and Bengals’ Germaine Pratt(HP Central HS) might be the ‘Last Men Standing’!!!!!(9 Locals and only 2 “Still Standing”)

Injuries, you can’t play with them, and for our list of local NFL representatives, our list of locals in the NFL, are falling from the football fields like flies…

In reality, they are, falling like flies…The Injury Bug has hit our local players and it has hit them hard….

(Eric Ebron, from Ben L. Smith High School, and now a wide receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS), a linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals, might end up being the ‘Last Men Standing’, when it comes to our locals on the NFL fields…

Here is the most recent updated list we have, and this is the “List of Locals” that are out…

T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS)/Tampa Bay Buccaneers, injured in preseason practice scrimmage, and lost/gone for the year/season….Knee Injury

Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T State University)/Chicago Bears, injured in early regular season game and lost/gone for the year/season…ACL Injury

D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS)/Cincinnati Bengals, injured in game on Sunday and lost/gone for the year/season…Quad Tear Injury

Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS)/San Francisco 49ers, has missed the past two games for the 49ers and out Indefinitely…Concussion

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS)/Cleveland Browns, missed last Sunday’s game for the Browns and out Indefinitely…Abdominal Strain

Cameron Clark(Ben L. Smith HS)/N.Y. Jets, is on the Jets’ injured reserve list…Roster moves: Jets announce re-signing of OL Josh Andrews, TE Daniel Brown, S Matthias Farley and CB Nate Hairston. To IR: WR Jeff Smith, WR Vyncint Smith, OL Cam Clark, DE Jabari Zuniga, LB Patrick Onwuasor. #Jets…Clark went on the IR on September 7, and gone Indefinitely…..

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS)/Los Angeles Chargers, left the Chargers’ Monday night football game with Back Spasms…Out Indefinitely….Back Spasms…Allen should be able to return to the Chargers’ lineup in two weeks…

Keenan Allen made an early exit in the Los Angeles Chargers’ Monday night bout with the New Orleans Saints, and the extent of his injury has been revealed.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Allen suffered back spasms early in the game versus the Saints:

On the Chargers’ second offensive drive of the game, Allen hauled in a touchdown from Justin Herbert to give them a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. While Allen was able to convert on the touchdown, he noticed something wrong with his back and went to the locker room.

After initially being ruled as questionable to return, the Chargers decided to hold him out for the rest of the game. As Pelissero says, due to the schedule changes, Los Angeles now has a bye week in Week 6 instead of Week 10.

Given that, the Chargers understand that Allen could have an extra week to recover before returning to the field. And seeing that Los Angeles now holds a 1-4 record, making sure Allen is a hundred percent is vital for their efforts to attempt making a comeback in the standings.

Upon Allen’s early exit, Mike Williams saw a more expanded role in the Chargers’ aerial attack. Williams had the best game he has had thus far this season on Monday, hauling in five passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

In all likeliness, Allen will be back in the offense when Los Angeles takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. But it will be worth monitoring his status in the next week or so before the Chargers feel comfortable inserting him back in the lineup.