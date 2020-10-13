Lonnie Galloway(Morehead HS) and North Carolina Tar Heels offer up Football Scholarship to Mehki Wall, from James B. Dudley High School(This kid Wall can do it all)

Former Morehead HS Panther, Lonnie Galloway, now the receivers coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels, has on behalf of the Tar Heels, offered up a college scholarship opportunity to Mehki Wall, from James B. Dudley High School, here in Greensboro, N.C.

(This word coming from one Panther(Galloway from the Morehead Panthers) to another Panther(Wall from the Dudley Panthers).

Mehki Wall, Dudley HS Class of 2021, is a wide receiver and return man, and Wall has blazing speed which has made him a man to catch on the football field, and it has also made Wall a State Champion hurdler, in track and field….Wall can fly, and he has nice moves, to go along with his natural speed on the football and on the track….

The word today, on Mehki Wall coming in from Twitter…..

LETS GOOO AFTER A GREAT TALK WITH COACH GALLOWAY IM BLESSED AND EXCITED TO RECEIVED A SCHOLARSHIP OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA CHAPEL HILL ??#GOHEELS #2tymesonthemove @CoachGalloway7 @CoachMackBrown@TarHeelFootball @CALLMEDBEST @AntonioHall336 pic.twitter.com/dXcctOWy5H — Mehki Wall (@mehkiwall3) October 13, 2020

2022 WR @mehkiwall3 receives a scholarship offer from the UNC Tarheels ! The State Champion Hurdler is one of top playmakers in the state ! Speed kills!! ??? https://t.co/N2PrdZEmyA — Dudley Football (@DBoyzFootball) October 13, 2020

An upgrade to any offense https://t.co/IvtY6ms6yZ — Coach Antonio Hall (@AntonioHall336) October 13, 2020