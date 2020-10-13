NFL Game on WFMY TV 2 Tonight:Buffalo Bills(4-0) vs. Tennessee Titans(3-0) at 7pm(It’s a “Battle of the Unbeatens”, Tonight on 2!!!)
The National Football League will have a Tuesday Night Football game on WFMY TV 2 tonight at 7pm…..You have the (3-0) Tennessee Titans versus the (4-0) Buffalo Bills.
Again, that kickoff on WFMY TV 2 will be tonight at 7pm…It is a “Battle of the Unbeatens” tonight/Tuesday on 2….
