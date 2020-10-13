Nothing but Good Comments from N.C. State basketball coach Kevin Keatts on Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School)
N.C. State head men’s basketball coach talking about his freshman point guard Cam Hayes, from the Greensboro Day School….
I like what Cam Hayes has brought to the table. He is a guy with a tremendous IQ as a basketball player. He will be really good for us.”
