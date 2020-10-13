Nothing but Good Comments from N.C. State basketball coach Kevin Keatts on Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School)

Posted by Andy Durham on October 13, 2020 at 10:42 am under College, High School, Photos, Video | Be the First to Comment

N.C. State head men’s basketball coach talking about his freshman point guard Cam Hayes, from the Greensboro Day School….

I like what Cam Hayes has brought to the table. He is a guy with a tremendous IQ as a basketball player. He will be really good for us.”

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top