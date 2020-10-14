Carolina Panthers Defensive Tackle needs Shoulder Surgery and he will be Lost for the Season:Short Season for Short

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann/KK Short will be placed on injured reserve and will need shoulder surgery to fix an injury he suffered against the Falcons, coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday/today. He’ll miss the remainder of the season.

++++++++++More on Kawann Short:Short had six tackles in three games this season. He missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a foot injury. Short’s absence will be a huge loss for a Panthers team already struggling to stop the run. The Panthers allow 133.4 yards rushing per game, which is eighth worst in the league. They’ve also allowed eight rushing touchdowns, which is tied for third-worst in the league.++++++++++

More on the Carolina Panthers:

The Panthers have entered the NFL’s intensive protocol after Falcons rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As of Wednesday morning, Carolina has not placed a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, making these precautionary measures. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 14, 2020