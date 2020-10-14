Florida Gators’ AD Scott Stricklen says Gators’ game on Saturday vs. LSU is postponed due to Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak in Gainesville(21 teams members hit by the Virus)

News coming in today from the Orlando Sentinel/www.orlandosentinel.com:

GAINESVILLE — The Florida Gators’ game against the LSU Tigers scheduled for Saturday in the Swamp has been postponed due to an outbreak among the UF football team.

The game is tentatively scheduled to be played on Dec. 12.

“Among our scholarship players, we have 18 current positives. We have another three walk-ons who are positive, so a total of 21 current team members, and when you add in those who are quarantined through contact tracing as a result of those positives, in addition to a handful of players who are on the non-COVID injury list, it gives the Gators less than 50 scholarship players available currently,” UF athletics director Scott Stricklin said.

“Fortunately, all those who are positive in this instance, including some coaches and some football staff, they seem to be either asymptomatic or only experiencing mild symptoms so that’s obviously a positive right now and hopefully they’ll continue to not have more severe symptoms.”

Sources confirmed the decision Wednesday afternoon, a day after the Orlando Sentinel reported 19 Florida football players tested positive for COVID-19. The SEC later announced the game change.

Stricklin suspended team activities Tuesday while allowing UF Health and Gators sports medical staff to reevaluate the situation.