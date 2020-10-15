Southern Guilford HS Football Stadium/C.K. Siler Stadium making/seeing Progress/Improvements!!!
Check out the progress/improvements for yourself, at C.K. Siler Stadium/the Southern Guilford football stadium…The SG Storm are seeing/making improvements to their football stadium, and you can see the progress for yourself….
The coaching staff has been making new additions to the Southern Guilford Stadium to make it a great place for players and fans over the last week here’s some pictures for you guys to check out. pic.twitter.com/tJ5FUCLndG
— Southern Guilford Football (@football_sghs) October 16, 2020
