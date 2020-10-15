Xavier Simmons(Northwest Guilford HS) gets a college football offer from Oklahoma University

Xavier Simmons, a linebacker/athlete from Northwest Guilford HS, has a college football offer from Oklahoma University…Simmons is 6’3/215, and he is part of the Class of 2022, at Northwest Guilford High School…A big shot in the arm for Xavier Simmons, for Coach Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners to ask you how soon, can you be a Sooner???

