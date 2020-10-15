Xavier Simmons(Northwest Guilford HS) gets a college football offer from Oklahoma University
Xavier Simmons, a linebacker/athlete from Northwest Guilford HS, has a college football offer from Oklahoma University…Simmons is 6’3/215, and he is part of the Class of 2022, at Northwest Guilford High School…A big shot in the arm for Xavier Simmons, for Coach Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners to ask you how soon, can you be a Sooner???
Blessed to receive an offer from Oklahoma University!!??@LincolnRiley @CoachBOdom @CoachGrinch @OU_Football @nwestfootball pic.twitter.com/QkVnTFN9AN
— Xavier Simmons (@Xmansimmons) October 15, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.