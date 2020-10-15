Xavier Simmons(Northwest Guilford HS) gets a college football offer from Oklahoma University

Posted by Andy Durham on October 15, 2020 at 11:45 pm under High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Xavier Simmons, a linebacker/athlete from Northwest Guilford HS, has a college football offer from Oklahoma University…Simmons is 6’3/215, and he is part of the Class of 2022, at Northwest Guilford High School…A big shot in the arm for Xavier Simmons, for Coach Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners to ask you how soon, can you be a Sooner???

