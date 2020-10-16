Myers Park Mustangs’ QB Drake Maye will not play Spring HS Football:Maye will enroll at UNC/North Carolina early and bypass his last season of High School Football

from the Charlotte Observer and Langston Wertz Jr. at www.charlotteobserver.com:

Quarterback Drake Maye has changed his mind.

After initially planning to stay at Myers Park High School and play his senior season of football in the spring, Maye will now head to college early and enroll at North Carolina in January.

Maye is ranked No. 21 nationally by 247 Sports and is the No. 2 pro-style quarterback recruit nationally. He’s the No. 1 recruit in the state.

The N.C. High School High School Athletic Association moved the start of the high school football season from Aug. 1 to Feb. 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Maye had originally planned to play football this fall and enroll in college in January. But after the change to the sports calendar, Maye wanted to stay at Myers Park and play his senior season.

That has now changed.

CLICK HERE to read more/read all on Drake Maye leaving early for UNC….

BREAKING: Myers Park QB Drake Maye, changes mind, will enroll in North Carolina early.@DrakeMaye2 l #UNC l @TarHeelFootball l https://t.co/J8cvIy0u4r — Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) October 15, 2020